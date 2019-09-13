Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Carbonite (CARB) Stake by $5.14 Million; Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Its Position in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by $11.09 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 22,317 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 20,849 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Adr Rep Ord by 243,922 shares to 581,165 shares, valued at $82.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 655,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $978,109 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 29,602 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 43,916 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 300,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,733 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,737 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,095 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,404 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 637,704 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 22,139 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.23% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 230,474 shares. Td Asset owns 113,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cannell Peter B has invested 0.32% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 38,289 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 8,800 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Alberta Mngmt owns 8,900 shares. Blackrock has 2.43 million shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ami Asset Corp has 0.72% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Portolan Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The California-based Indaba Capital LP has invested 4.42% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 2,527 are owned by Ameritas Invest Inc. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2.55% or 582,623 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Ltd holds 198,990 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 64,351 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

