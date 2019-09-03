Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding by $5.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Paylocity Hldg (Call) (PCTY) Stock Rose While Citadel Advisors Increased Its Position

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 53,534 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (Call) (PCTY) by 105.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 305,897 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 19,400 shares. American Int Group reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 153,820 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 280,255 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 11,531 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 70,625 shares or 0% of the stock. 248,382 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Stanley Management Ltd Co reported 1.54M shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.78M shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 37,740 shares. 507,374 were reported by Boston Partners. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 113,743 shares. State Street reported 916,503 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE had bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891 on Monday, May 13. 23,820 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 12,201 shares to 73,088 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (Put) (NYSE:KMB) by 109,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,800 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).