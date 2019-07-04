Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Groupon (GRPN) by $11.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $322,630

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1.92M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,390 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 248,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 229,027 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6,992 shares to 340,137 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,913 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmnt (NYSE:ACC).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.20M for 17.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indaba LP invested 2.55% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mirae Asset Global Com, Korea-based fund reported 341,338 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). American Group Inc reported 284,354 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Colony Grp reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.02% or 375,971 shares. Mackay Shields owns 298,846 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Hbk LP owns 947,627 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 75,212 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 260,313 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 6.91M shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.