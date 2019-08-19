Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $1.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Verus Financial Partners Raised Stake

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $275.42. About 412,926 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $354.36. About 29,436 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL)

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

