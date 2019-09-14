Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Carbonite (CARB) by $5.14 Million; Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Value Declined While Stifel Financial Has Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 48,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 116,017 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 164,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 3.26M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 137,622 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 72,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 11.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust accumulated 0.01% or 9,015 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wells Fargo And Mn has 17,567 shares. 14,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 252,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 831,111 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd invested in 15,088 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 304,100 are held by Rk Capital Mngmt Llc. Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Colorado-based Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 297,812 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 56,973 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 463,295 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 211,323 were reported by Hgk Asset Inc. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Green Square Lc invested in 46,838 shares or 0.83% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 27.33M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Ser reported 55,791 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 70,792 shares. Cap Glob Invsts reported 2.82 million shares stake. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 230 shares. M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 56,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 185,016 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 62,749 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 360,834 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7,556 shares to 88,018 shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 188,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97 million for 16.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

