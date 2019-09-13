Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Amerco (UHAL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Ebix (EBIX) Share Value Declined, 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Position by $409,400

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 65,526 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81 million, down from 67,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $380.43. About 15,832 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 10,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 176,320 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX)

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 293,000 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 137,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.03M for 10.47 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.23% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Principal Gp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 404,566 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 17,684 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested in 4,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 1,601 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 334 shares. Pnc Serv Group reported 1,803 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 15,829 are owned by Heartland Advisors Inc. Cornerstone Advsr holds 88 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Llc holds 1,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

