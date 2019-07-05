Indaba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position by $5.18 Million; As Post Holdings (POST) Valuation Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Lifted Its Position

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 58,876 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68 million, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 478,265 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 129,274 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 175,238 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,685 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 10,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 71,481 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 66,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Stanley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.54M shares or 1.7% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2019: MDCA, KIRK, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WSJ: Stagwell taking minority stake in MDC Partners; Penn to become CEO – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Announces Scott Kauffman to Step Down as Chairman and CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought 10,000 shares worth $18,500. 23,820 shares valued at $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $246.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. 134,059 shares valued at $12.96M were bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.