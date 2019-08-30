Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Groupon (GRPN) by $11.83 Million as Valuation Declined; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 72,696 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.445. About 2.76 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2.46 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 745,349 shares. 260,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 105,338 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). D E Shaw & Com holds 0% or 100,954 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 5,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 6.35M shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.10M shares or 2.04% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 44,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Mngmt Lc invested in 0.17% or 127,840 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 121,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Element Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 16,839 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Comm Lp holds 0% or 87,700 shares in its portfolio. 2.39 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. New York-based P2 Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.48% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0% or 1,040 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sei Invests accumulated 196,597 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 190,277 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 398,799 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md stated it has 13,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Co accumulated 17,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.73 million shares. Northern Trust holds 5.67 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 202,970 shares in its portfolio. Colony Lc reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

