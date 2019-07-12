Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Groupon (GRPN) Holding by $11.83 Million; Boeing Company (BA) Holder American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Holding by $26.72 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $363.33. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 1.02M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 268,230 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 1,040 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 350 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Par Capital Mngmt holds 3.6% or 54.65M shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 990,820 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 2.75 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 351,492 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 161,219 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 248,028 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2.39 million shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.18 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated holds 16,679 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co reported 2,106 shares. 20,941 are owned by Lynch & Assoc In. Commercial Bank has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pension Service has invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited owns 4,600 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc invested in 1,250 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors owns 898 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership owns 1,300 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.23% or 11,695 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.