Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Amerco (UHAL) Holding as Valuation Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Corelogic (CLGX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $340.59. About 8,603 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.91M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 17,442 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amerco (UHAL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMERCO’s (UHAL) Management Discusses Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.52% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,607 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,356 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 71,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has 4 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 48,770 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 5,429 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 1,524 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 20,118 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 516 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 781 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.29 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Investors reported 415,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,690 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares. Magnetar Limited Com owns 26,404 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Somerset Trust accumulated 10,423 shares. Amer stated it has 160,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 14.31 million shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 12,510 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 4,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 3,779 shares stake.