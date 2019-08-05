Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA); Ariel Investments Maintains Stake in Viacom (VIAB)

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 122,851 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 110,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.93M, up from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23,290 shares to 160,205 shares, valued at $43.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.70 million shares. Indaba Cap Mngmt LP reported 6.92M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 142,758 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 118,318 shares. Boston Partners reported 507,374 shares. Brown Advisory reported 153,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 305,410 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Teton reported 115,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 264,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Lc accumulated 66,000 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 11,440 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 19,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.