Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA) as Market Valuation Rose; Eqt (EQT) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Position

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 38,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.74M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 103,487 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. McNally Robert Joseph bought $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was bought by Centofanti Erin R.. $24,992 worth of stock was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. 7,903 shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M., worth $150,473. $118,740 worth of stock was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 151,358 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $106.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 14,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,223 shares, and cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 145,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Birch Run Capital Advsr LP holds 123,000 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 3.52M are held by Firefly Value Ptnrs Lp. Reinhart Incorporated invested 1.59% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Fiduciary stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tudor Et Al accumulated 70,689 shares. American Intll Gp Inc accumulated 508,160 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd owns 10,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 90,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 10,900 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. The insider Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500. The insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689.

