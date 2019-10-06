Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Echostar (SATS) Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Randolph Co Has Boosted Its Position

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 72,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 751,925 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33 million, up from 679,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 821,672 shares traded or 50.39% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AlgÃ©rie Telecom Satellite Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Launch Satellite Internet Service – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “EchoStar Corp (SATS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hughes Certified as Gilbarco Managed Network Services Provider – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hughes wins $2.2M satellite pact from Air Force – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Battle Of Trafalgar And The Failure Of Portfolio Theory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 60,614 shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 34,347 shares. 18 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated. 6,100 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.31% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 5,403 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. 16,263 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Commonwealth National Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 20,600 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).