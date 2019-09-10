Incyte (Put) (INCY) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Triumph Group (TGI) Position by $1.74 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 230,412 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss/Shr $6.04; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Put) (INCY) by 73.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 22,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 8,100 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 30,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Incyte Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 687,364 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 21/04/2018 – DJ Incyte Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INCY); 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TGI’s profit will be $30.04M for 9.65 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Jane Street Gru Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com reported 0.78% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 2,610 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 35,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Citigroup reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Bankshares Of America De has 226,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 15,647 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 87,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,690 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 6,544 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 18,600 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 200,237 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14,151 shares to 33,338 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD).