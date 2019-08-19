Incyte (Put) (INCY) Holder Hap Trading Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Raised Its Position by $16.10 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Put) (INCY) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 316,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 24,400 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, down from 340,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 373,638 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 20/03/2018 – Exosome Diagnostics Announces Publication of a Highly Sensitive Exosome Based Liquid Biopsy Test for EGFR T790M Mutations in Plasma from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine and Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration Evaluating Combination lmmunotherapies in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 58,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.67 million, up from 155,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.88. About 493,772 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Incyte On Attractive Risk/Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 694,188 shares to 740,388 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 798,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 1.39% or 364,732 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 35,682 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited accumulated 0.16% or 80,342 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada reported 90 shares stake. Cim Lc reported 7,045 shares stake. 4.04 million are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 11,100 shares. American Century Cos reported 133,951 shares stake. 99,713 were accumulated by Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership. Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 3,025 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 2,842 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Invsts Lp reported 1.15 million shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 3,023 shares. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 26,118 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,362 shares. Windward Management Company Ca owns 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,300 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 719 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evercore Wealth Ltd owns 340,488 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. 197 were accumulated by Somerset Tru. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 1.03% or 48,891 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Prio Wealth Lp holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 240,234 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares to 527,743 shares, valued at $49.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH).