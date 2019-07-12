Incyte (INCY) Stock Value Declined While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Holding; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock Were Volatile, Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 1.04M shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds holds 654,223 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 757 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 3.76M shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Mirador Ltd Partnership reported 4,978 shares. Bluefin Trading has 0.17% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 714,904 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited reported 18,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 364 are owned by Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 30,515 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blackrock holds 2.47 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis invested in 32,108 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.02% or 202,350 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,960 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 448,818 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool" on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ellie Mae Confounds The Skeptics – Seeking Alpha" published on April 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on February 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 841,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co invested in 25,346 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 67,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has 70,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 62,617 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 16,040 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 0.59% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 30,955 shares. 3,555 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Baker Bros Advsrs LP holds 34.27 million shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 4,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt has 1.55% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 69,270 shares. Signature & Advisors Lc holds 13,398 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 152,888 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. $811,900 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares were sold by SWAIN PAULA J. 15,354 shares valued at $1.19 million were sold by Wenqing Yao on Thursday, January 17.