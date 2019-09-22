Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $392,532 as Share Value Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Boosted by $683,855 Its Position

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,399 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 5,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 24,033 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 28,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 1.44M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 31,958 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 153 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,810 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 155,286 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gmt Capital has 307,320 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 646,767 shares. Twin Tree LP has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Prudential Plc invested in 0.12% or 168,091 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Com owns 1,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has 10,033 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability reported 122,488 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. 17,232 were reported by Hendershot Invests.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,306 shares to 104,213 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 51,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,194 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.14M for 37.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Incyte (INCY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Incyte (INCY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.