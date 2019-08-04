Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Has Cut Position; Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Share Value Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 5,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 38,726 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 44,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 967,909 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 17/04/2018 – So #AACR18 kept $INCY epacadostat + durvalumab combo ECHO-203 data in the official press program; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 83,001 shares to 381,751 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 48,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.