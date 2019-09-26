Incyte (INCY) Position Has Increased by Cim Llc; Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined While Arrow Financial Has Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 104.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 14,401 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 7,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 1.19 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 06/04/2018 – Still sinking in: $INCY -23% $NLNK -40% UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s cancer drug fails trial, marking major blow for immunotherapy combination treatment

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 302.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 16,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 14,510 shares to 35,635 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,820 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 18,836 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.05% or 30,304 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 317,998 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited holds 103,428 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Montgomery Invest Management Inc has invested 1.82% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hudock Grp Llc holds 861 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based L & S Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Perkins Coie Tru, Washington-based fund reported 10,981 shares. 68,847 are owned by Hartford Inv Management Com. Argyle Capital Management reported 12,921 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.08% or 99,876 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc holds 28,970 shares.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 4,953 shares to 164,440 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,213 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).