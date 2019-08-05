Incyte (INCY) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut Its Stake by $413,525 as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Raised Braskem S A (BAK) Position

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 4,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 30,955 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 35,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 22/03/2018 – LISTEN: An eyewitness gene therapy story, breaking down Incyte’s future, and was Gottlieb wrong to try?; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET INCOME R$1.05B; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM SEEKS LONGER-TERM NAFTA CONTRACT W/ PETROBRAS; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 25/05/2018 – BRASKEM COMMENTS ON ODEBRECHT’S COLLATERAL IN NEW LOANS; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q Net BRL1.1B

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

