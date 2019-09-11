Incyte (INCY) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Position by $911,600 as Share Value Rose; Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Market Valuation Declined While Zebra Capital Management Has Cut by $508,410 Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 59,474 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Corporation | Pemigatinib | N/A | 03/12/2018 | Treatment of cholangiocarcinoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 51,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 333,950 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $106.28M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares to 8,831 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.22M were reported by Vanguard Inc. Smith Graham Investment Advisors LP has 258,424 shares. Washington Comml Bank invested in 1,155 shares. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.14% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,274 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 34,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1.20M shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.1% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 644,722 shares. Pnc Fin Group Inc Inc reported 74,352 shares stake. Moreover, Parkside Bancshares And has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 132 shares. Mariner Limited has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 314,257 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1.21% or 33,500 shares. Enterprise Finance Ser Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 1,481 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 230 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.1% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 393,856 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 2,671 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,263 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 849,183 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Aureus Asset Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 84,547 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 317,938 shares or 1% of the stock.

