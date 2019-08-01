Incyte (INCY) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowered Its Position by $430,000; Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Stake

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 345,529 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 1.07 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Vanguard Group has 19.14 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 2,754 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 34,265 shares. Burt Wealth owns 2,188 shares. Cibc World owns 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 42,527 shares. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp reported 312,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 80,323 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Bank Of America De reported 799,709 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc owns 3,634 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 10,982 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 130,486 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 841,596 shares. Menta Cap Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 46,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Management Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 70,200 shares. Pnc Serv Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,292 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 487,373 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 121,805 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.