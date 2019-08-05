Incyte (INCY) Holder Gam Holding Ag Cut Its Holding; At&T (T) Holding Has Raised by Gagnon Securities Llc

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 12,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48M shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $34.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 26,089 shares to 83,626 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

