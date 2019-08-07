Incyte (INCY) Holder Emory University Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Its Position

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 7.44M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Strs Ohio reported 1.55 million shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 44,476 shares. Jennison Assoc has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 5.90M shares. Qs Limited holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 17,558 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 5,744 are held by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Gabelli Company Invest Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,000 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.28M shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 358 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 16,318 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Scout invested in 0.44% or 595,231 shares.