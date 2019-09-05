Incyte (INCY) Hit By Oppenheimer Upgrade. Has $100.0000 Target; American Assets Trust (AAT) Has 1.66 Sentiment

In a an analyst report revealed to clients today, Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to a “Outperform” rating from “Perform” rating. The firm currently has a $100.0000 target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 96 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 58 reduced and sold their positions in American Assets Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 44.78 million shares, up from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.69 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 54.62 P/E ratio. The company??s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.14 million for 35.94 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Incyte Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.40’s average target is 11.31% above currents $77.62 stock price. Incyte had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital.

American Assets Inc holds 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.08 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 10.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.33% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 61.26 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

