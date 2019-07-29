Incyte (INCY) Forms $80.15 Double Top; NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NANX) Sellers Decreased By 3.37% Their Shorts

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:NANX) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. NANX’s SI was 40,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 41,600 shares previously. With 14,700 avg volume, 3 days are for NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s short sellers to cover NANX’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 6,300 shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:NANX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) formed double top with $83.36 target or 4.00% above today’s $80.15 share price. Incyte Corporation (INCY) has $17.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 985,808 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 02/05/2018 – Incyte at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pemigatinib; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and makes advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. The company has market cap of $18.24 million. It produces engineered nano and larger, and sub-micron materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy, and various surface finishing technologies. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91M for 58.93 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Incyte Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $98 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $811,900 activity. The insider SWAIN PAULA J sold 10,000 shares worth $811,900.