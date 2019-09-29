Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 0.65 181.62M 1.17 72.58 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Incyte Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 227,309,136.42% 13.4% 9.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,006,204.76% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 25.14% for Incyte Corporation with consensus price target of $91.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 129.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Incyte Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.