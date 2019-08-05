Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Both Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.82 N/A 1.17 72.58 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.68 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Incyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Incyte Corporation and Intrexon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.16% for Incyte Corporation with average price target of $88.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 80.1%. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has stronger performance than Intrexon Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats Intrexon Corporation.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.