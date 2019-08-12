Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.84 N/A 1.17 72.58 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Incyte Corporation has a 7.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $88.33. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 172.93%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.