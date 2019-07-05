Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Since Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 9.00 N/A 1.17 64.95 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.09 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Incyte Corporation and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Incyte Corporation and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Incyte Corporation and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has an average target price of $85.57, and a 0.34% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 5.4%. 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.