Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 8.91 N/A 1.17 64.95 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Incyte Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Incyte Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Volatility & Risk

Incyte Corporation’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.2 and its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 3.08% at a $85.57 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Incyte Corporation shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.