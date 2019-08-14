Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.89 N/A 1.17 72.58 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Incyte Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Incyte Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$88.33 is Incyte Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.