Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Since Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.73 N/A 1.17 64.95 Aravive Inc. 6 19.47 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Incyte Corporation’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Incyte Corporation and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 4 2.40 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.98% and an $86.17 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats Aravive Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.