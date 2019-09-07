Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Incyte Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.10% for Incyte Corporation with consensus target price of $92. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 609.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.