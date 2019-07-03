Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Both Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 79 9.13 N/A 1.17 64.95 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 5 2.42 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 0.66% at a $85.57 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 72.86% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Incyte Corporation shares and 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.