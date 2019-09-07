Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Incyte Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Incyte Corporation and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Incyte Corporation has a 16.10% upside potential and an average target price of $92. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 61.12%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 86.2%. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Synthorx Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.