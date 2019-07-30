Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.62 N/A 1.17 64.95 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.16 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk and Volatility

Incyte Corporation’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 2 2.25 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 3.91% at a $83.4 consensus target price. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 119.20% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Incyte Corporation shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.