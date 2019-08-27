Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Contrasting side by side

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.61 N/A 1.17 72.58 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.79 N/A -4.06 0.00

Demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Incyte Corporation is $86.4, with potential upside of 7.65%. Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 198.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.