Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 9.29 N/A 1.17 64.95 Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.13 N/A 0.21 151.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. Principia Biopharma Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Incyte Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Incyte Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Principia Biopharma Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Incyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Incyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Incyte Corporation has an average target price of $85.57, and a -1.10% downside potential. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 30.75% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 95.7% respectively. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Incyte Corporation beats Principia Biopharma Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.