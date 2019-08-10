Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparison side by side

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.62 N/A 1.17 72.58 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.89 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Incyte Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.00% and an $88.33 average price target. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 13.35% and its average price target is $108.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has weaker performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Incyte Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.