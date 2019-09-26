Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation has 94.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Incyte Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.40% 9.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Incyte Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation N/A 81 72.58 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Incyte Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Incyte Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

Incyte Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $91.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. The potential upside of the peers is 180.77%. Incyte Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Incyte Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Incyte Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation’s competitors beat Incyte Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.