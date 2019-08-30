Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.63 N/A 1.17 72.58 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$86.4 is Incyte Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.92%. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 78.78% and its average price target is $82.67. Based on the data given earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 99.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.