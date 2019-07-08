Incyte Corporation (INCY) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

Since Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 8.87 N/A 1.17 64.95 FibroGen Inc. 49 17.93 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Incyte Corporation and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means Incyte Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. FibroGen Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Incyte Corporation and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Incyte Corporation has a 3.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $85.57. Competitively the consensus price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, which is potential 67.18% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 67.1% respectively. 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats FibroGen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.