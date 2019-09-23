Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.36 N/A 1.17 72.58 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.46 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Exelixis Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Incyte Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Incyte Corporation is currently more expensive than Exelixis Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Incyte Corporation and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Incyte Corporation is $91.13, with potential upside of 16.85%. On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 18.50% and its consensus target price is $23. The information presented earlier suggests that Exelixis Inc. looks more robust than Incyte Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 80.9%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Incyte Corporation beats Exelixis Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.