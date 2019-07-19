Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.73 N/A 1.17 64.95 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 234.45 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 4 2.40 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.98% and an $86.17 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.