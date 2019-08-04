Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparison side by side

Both Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.95 N/A 1.17 72.58 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 34.17 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Incyte Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 5.82% at a $88.33 consensus price target. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 123.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.