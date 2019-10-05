Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 7.83 N/A 1.17 72.58 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Incyte Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Incyte Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 217,463,235.29% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 4 2.44 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has a 22.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 24.7% respectively. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.