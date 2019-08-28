Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.69 N/A 1.17 72.58 Cerus Corporation 6 11.01 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Incyte Corporation and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cerus Corporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Incyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 6.57% at a $86.4 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Cerus Corporation is $8, which is potential 50.94% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cerus Corporation appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 69.1%. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cerus Corporation.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.