Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.36 N/A 1.17 72.58 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Incyte Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Incyte Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Incyte Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has a 16.89% upside potential and an average price target of $91.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.