Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparing side by side

Both Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.89 N/A 1.17 72.58 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Incyte Corporation and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Incyte Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Incyte Corporation is $88.33, with potential upside of 6.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats Biofrontera AG.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.